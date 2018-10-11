Evelyn M. Ebnet, 99, Holdingford

March 28, 1919 - October 9, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 noon on Friday, October 12, 2018, at All Saints (St. Mary’s) Catholic Church in Holdingford for Evelyn Ebnet, age 99, of Holdingford who died Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at the Little Falls Care Center. The Rev. Joseph Herzing will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Friday at the church in Holdingford. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Evelyn was born March 28, 1919, in Stearns County to John & Barbara (Meller) Hadrich. She was raised on a farm and attended school in Arban. She worked at the Holdingford Post office for a short time. She spent two years working in St. Paul and two years in Fort Louis, Washington. Evelyn married George Ebnet on July 22, 1941, and they made their home in Holdingford where she resided until moving into assisted living at the age of 98.

Evelyn enjoyed spending time in her yard, whether it was cutting grass, gardening or just watching nature. She loved playing cards; 500 and cribbage were her favorites. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Holdingford where she was active in the Christian Mothers and the mission quilting group. She attended the Senior Citizens/Helping Hands luncheons in Holdingford for over 35 years. Fishing with George was one of her favorite activities. She liked to watch George play baseball when he was playing in the Great Sioux League and later together they would watch Twins games and softball games at the Cyril Ebnet Field in Holdingford. Evelyn was an excellent cook and baker -- apple pie, cookies and potato dumplings were her specialties. Evelyn enjoyed traveling. She was able to make trips to Washington, Alaska, Arizona, California, Wisconsin, Washington, D.C., and many places in Minnesota.

Survivors include her children, David (Joyce) of Holdingford; Dan of Cook; granddaughter, Dr. Lana (Darren Kloempken) Ebnet; grandsons, Jordan Ebnet and Jesse Kostreba; and five great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters, Frances Schmidt, Hilda Crever, Clara Rapp, Leona Gobernatz; and two brothers, Richard and George Hadrich.