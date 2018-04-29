Eulene B. Holmquist, 87, Long Prairie

March 15, 1931 - April 27, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 11 am, Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at First Baptist Church, Long Prairie, for Eulene B. Holmquist, age 87, of Long Prairie who passed away Friday at the Galeon Community in Osakis. Rev. Bert Holmquist will officiate and burial will be at Calvary Lutheran Cemetery, Little Sauk Township, Minnesota. Family and friends may call from 4-8 pm Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.

Eulene Bertha Triebenbach was born at home by the Head of the Lake, Osakis, Minnesota on March 15, 1931, the daughter of Alfred and Myrtle (Larson) Triebenbach. As a young girl, she moved with her parents to a farm just north of Gutches Grove. Eulene married Gene Holmquist on her parent’s farm on September 17, 1948. Eulene was a farm wife all her life. They farmed east of Little Sauk.