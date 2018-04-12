Enjoy The Famous “Kelly Grilled Cheese”

HOW DO YOU CELEBRATE GRILLED CHEESE DAY?

I'm celebrating today by buying a loaf of 'close to stale' bread, and a 24 slice package of sharp cheddar cheese, real butter, and a jar of sliced dill pickles. Boys...get ready for a supper I wish we could have every day of the year.

THE FAMOUS "KELLY GRILLED CHEESE"

My kids, my best friends, and some of my family have all agreed, I have mastered the making of a grilled cheese.

For the first 7 years of my life, I believe the grilled cheese was the staple of my diet whenever my parents took us to a restaurant. Sure they fed me real food, but I preferred the flavor and crunch of that delicious little sandwich. Sick days meant grilled cheese...fast food meant grilled cheese.

As the years rolled by, I started enjoying the flavor spot on the grilled cheese. You know what I'm talking about right? That spot where the dill pickle sits? The sandwich takes on the dill flavor? I loved it so much, I started working on perfecting it!

HOW TO MAKE A KELLY GRILLED CHEESE

Real salted butter

two slices of white bread

Real sharp cheddar cheese...American fake slices won't cut it.

Directions:

Heat your skillet to medium heat. While it's heating take softened butter and lightly butter one side of each piece of bread. put butter side down in the skillet. Put two slices of sharp cheddar cheese on one of the slices.

Bring to a golden brown, with the cheese just slightly melted. Flip the non cheese piece of bread on to the cheese covered slice, and remove to a plate.

Let the sandwich sit for 30 seconds....slice...and place two dill pickle slices on top. Or squeeze the two pickles onto the sandwich. OMG! It's so good. Don't knock it til you try it.

I don't serve my grilled cheese with anything but itself.