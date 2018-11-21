End Alzheimer’s Homespun Holiday Event Saturday December 1st

HELP US END ALZHEIMER'S

Alzheimer's is a terrible disease that affects so many of us. The young, middle aged...and elderly. It's not only difficult for the people having the experience of losing their memories, but the people w.ho love them; the caregivers who watch them suffer.

That's why Good Shepherd Community is doing something about it. Good Shepherd Community is a Senior Living community with campuses located in Sauk Rapids and Becker, which focus on helping people with short term rehabilitation, as well as memory care, long term care and more.

THE HOMESPUN HOLIDAY EVENT

The Homespun Holiday event is happening at The Good Shepherd Lutheran Home on Saturday, December 1st from 1- 4 pm. The event features one of a kind homemade arts, crafts and holiday gifts available for purchase. There will also be a holiday bake sale with proceeds going to the Good Shepherd Walk to End Alzheimer's team.

There will also be a brief fashion show, piano music and free cookies and apple cider during the event.

DONATIONS ARE BEING ACCEPTED

If you love to bake, your baked good donations are welcome. Share your joy of baking with those who love to celebrate your talents. You can drop off your baked goods on Friday, November 30th between 9am - 5pm.

LOCATION

The Good Shepherd Lutheran Home

1115 4th N

Sauk Rapids, MN 56379