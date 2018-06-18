Ellison Makes Campaign Stop in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- One of the candidates for Minnesota Attorney General made stops in St. Cloud Monday. U.S. Congressman Keith Ellison is hitting the campaign trail in greater Minnesota talking with community members, medical professionals and other elected officials.
Ellison recently decided to enter the race for Attorney General rather than run for re-election in the 5th Congressional District. The reason?...
I just came to the conclusion that people need help. As a member of Congress, I can introduce legislation, I can vote yes, I can vote no but, other than a few things it's hard to really make an immediate difference in the lives of people. Whereas, as Minnesota Attorney General you certainly can.
Ellison is one of nine candidates vying to replace current Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson who is running for governor.
The remaining eight candidates for Attorney General are Sharon Anderson, Tom Foley, Debra Hilstrom, Noah M. Johnson, Bob Lessard, Matt Pelikan, Mike Rothman, and Doug Wardlow.