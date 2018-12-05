Ellen A. Counts, 82, Becker

September 11, 1936 - December 4, 2018

Memorial and burial services will take place this spring for Ellen A. Counts, age 82, who passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018 in Rogers, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker, MN.

Ellen was born September 11, 1936 to Arthur and Alice (Kruz) Nelson in Marshall, MN. She married Lawrence Counts on July 29, 1954 at Westhope Catholic Church in Westhope, ND where she was a member. She spent most of her life in Souris, ND and moved to Sherburne County, MN three years ago. Ellen enjoyed gardening flowers and growing vegetables. She liked being outside watching the birds, playing with dogs and riding bike. Ellen also liked reading and listening to the songs of Conway Twitty. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who was loved by all. Most importantly, Ellen made an imprint on everyone’s life.

Ellen is survived by her children, Lisa (Edward) Haas of Dunseith, ND, Alice Counts of Rolla, ND, Jeffrey (Rebakah) Counts of Albuquerque, NM, Timothy Counts of Souris, ND, Melony (Roger) Higdon of Becker, Jared (Chara) of Fargo, ND; 19 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and sister, Diane (Ron) Murphy of Williston, ND. She was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Alice; husband, Lawrence; sons, Darcy, Lew; sisters, Arlis (Jerome) Getchell; infant sister, Rosemary Nelson; grandchildren, Devon Main, Stephanie Higdon, Lew Weston Counts and Wesley Counts.