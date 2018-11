WAITE PARK -- All three of the incumbents have held on to their seats in the city of Waite Park.

The two incumbent city council members Vic Schulz and Frank Theisen were the top two vote-getters with 37 percent and 25 percent of the vote respectively.

And for the job of Waite Park Mayor Rick Miller was running unopposed and got 98 percent of the vote.

Frank Thiesen (Photo: WJON)