Election 2018: Republican Tom Emmer Re-Elected to Congress

OTSEGO -- Republican Tom Emmer elected to the U.S. House in the 6th Congressional District Minnesota. Emmer defeated Democrat Ian Todd.

Following the victory in his reelection bid to continue serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Tom Emmer released the following statement:

“Thank you to every Minnesotan who participated in our great democracy by casting their vote. I am humbled and honored to have the support of Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District for a third term in Washington.

“I want to thank every staff member and volunteer for their dedication and hard work, putting in thousands of hours for our team and believing in our cause. Guided by our Midwest values, I look forward to building on past successes, seizing new opportunities and taking on new challenges as we continue to build a better future for Minnesota and this nation.”