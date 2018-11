FOLEY -- Only one contested race in Benton County this election cycle. A new county commissioner will be sworn in come January.

Steve Heinen defeated Bonnita Bernhardt for the board of commissioners seat in Benton County's District 3.

District 2 Commissioner Ed Popp ran unopposed and was reelected as were County Attorney Phil Miller , Auditor/Treasurer Nadean Inman , and Sheriff Troy Heck .