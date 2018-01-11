Eleanor Grebinowski, 95, New Hope

August 4, 1922 - January 8, 2018

The mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the death of Eleanor Grebinowski, age 95 of New Hope, will be 11:00 AM, Friday, January 12 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM Friday at the church.

Eleanor was born August 4, 1922 in Opole to Anton and Mary (Skwira) Grebinowski. She grew up in Opole and moved to St. Paul where she lived her entire adult life, with the exception of the last five years when she moved St. Therese in New Hope. She worked as a receptionist for Dr. Bulinski in St. Paul. She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Paul.

Eleanor is survived by her brothers and sister, Alfred, Robbinsdale; Damas,(Eileen) Duluth; Clement, Opole and Geraldine Bursey, Crystal.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Leonard.