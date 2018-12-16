Eileen E. Kaiser, 85, Royalton

March 10, 1933 - December 14, 2018

Eileen E. Kaiser, age 85, of Royalton passed away December 14, 2018 surrounded by her loving family in her childhood home in Royalton. A celebration of life will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Chaplain Gregg Valentine will officiate and burial will be held in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Royalton. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home in Little Falls.

Eileen was born March 10, 1933 to William and Agnes (Krystosek) Bobick in Little Falls. She grew up and attended school in Royalton. After graduating in 1951, Eileen moved to Illinois, where she worked for the US Naval Training Center. She married Valerian Kaiser on July 23, 1955 at the Holy Trinity Church in Royalton. They moved to Minneapolis. Eileen went on to have many jobs throughout the years, including working for Sears Roebuck, the XIV US Navy Corp Reserve (she often spoke of the people from all the world who passed through her life) , the local cafe, and providing book keeping services for several businesses. In 1958 she received The Department of Army Superior Performance Award for outstanding work during the Berlin crisis in 1958. Eileen was also a dedicated member of the Royalton Community. She was an active member The American Legion Auxiliary, The Royalton Planning Commission, and an election judge for many years.

Eileen enjoyed sewing, crafting, cooking, baking, going to church, reading the Bible, and doting on her grandchildren.

Eileen’s strong faith in Christ allowed her to be the loving, selfless mother that she was, showing her children an unconditional love that cannot be measured.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Paulette (Jeff Czech) O’Loughlin, Suzette Kaiser, Pat Kaiser, Tim (Lisa) Kaiser, Nanci (Damian) Dupre, Jodi (Dale Kuklok) Kaiser; 15 grandchildren; two great grandsons. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Valerian; brothers, Donald and Chester Bobick.

Thank you to St Otto’s Care Center for the care provided over the past few years. Thank you to St. Gabriel’s Hospital and CHI hospice for the care and guidance during Mom’s last days.