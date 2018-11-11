Edward “Eddie” A. Volkers, 75, Sauk Rapids

March 19, 1943 - November 7, 2018

Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids for Edward “Eddie” A. Volkers, age 75, who passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Edward Adolf Volkers was born March 19, 1943 in St. Cloud to John & Ruth (Heintze) Volkers. He married Carol Haffner on Jan. 15, 1967 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Eddie was a farmer and lived most of his life in the Sauk Rapids area. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a lifetime member of the Sauk Rapids Sportsman Club. Eddie was a happy go lucky man who enjoyed hunting, farming, old time dancing, horseshoes, getting together with family and friends, and playing cards especially cribbage, whist and 500.

Survivors include his wife, Carol of Sauk Rapids; son, Jeff and girlfriend Kari of Sauk Rapids; sisters and brother, Lorraine Mendel of Sauk Rapids, Arlene (Richard) Rosa of Brooklyn Park, James (Sharon) Volkers of Avon and Edna (Ellard) Grabuski of Sauk Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Ricky in 1996.