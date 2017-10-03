Earl A. Sadlowsky, 88, Avon

November 29, 1928 - September 27, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM Thursday October 5, 2017 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Earl Sadlowsky who died Wednesday at Mother of Mercy Care Center in Albany. Fr. Gregory Miller, O.S.B . will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Wednesday and 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Avon. Burial will be on a later date.

Earl was born in Albany Township to Albert & Theodore (Mager) Sadlowsky. He married Josephine Froelich on May 24, 1952 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Earl owned a mobile home park for many years and also farmed, worked at Franklin Manufacturing, plowed snow and grated as well as digging graves in Avon. He was constable for Avon Township for many years. He is a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon and enjoyed spending time fishing, hunting, camping, traveling and tinkering on things.

Survivors include his wife, Josephine and daughter Linda (Dan) Pitzer all of Avon. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Crystal (Andy) Pitzer, Cory Pitzer and Brandy Pitzer as well as 6 great grandchildren and sisters, Doris Schleicher and Jean (Larry) Neuman.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother James Sadlowsky.