E-Bingo For Stadium Funding Has Technical Glitch
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The electronic bingo games which will help fund a new Minnesota Vikings stadium have been shut down while a malfunction is fixed.
The company producing the games that are being tested in a half dozen bars and restaurants says the bingo screen sometimes displayed a random image when a new player logged on to the game.
The St. Paul-based e-tab Manufacturing will take the games back to the testing lab.
The electronic games allow players in multiple locations to play against each other. The games will help fund the state's $348 million share of the stadium.