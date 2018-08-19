DuWayne “Bud” E. Dropps Sr., 88, Sauk Rapids and formerly of Rice

January 2, 1930 - August 18, 2018

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Graham United Methodist Church, Rice for DuWayne “Bud” E. Dropps Sr., age 88, of Sauk Rapids and formerly of Rice who died Saturday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Rick Koehn will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 21 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the church in Rice. Parish Prayers will be at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, August 21 at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Bud was born on January 2, 1930 in Sauk Rapids to William, Sr. and Elizabeth (Mangel) Dropps. He married Betty Doeden on September 9, 1954 in Dixville. They lived most of their life in Rice. Bud and Betty owned and operated Dropps Sanitation Company for 29 years. After they sold the business, he worked for another sanitation company until retirement. Bud was gentle, had a great sense of humor and a Heart of Gold. Bud loved Tractors, Fishing and going to the Casino.

Survivors include his children, Aryliss (Thomas) Moulzolf of St. Cloud, Joy Boser-Knowles of Sartell, Bev (Marvin) Winscher of Rice, Kay (Bill) Paradeis of Rice, Judy (Jim) Barnett of Rice, Ronald (Gwen) Dropps of AK, Steve (Lisa) Dropps of Sauk Rapids; daughter-in-law, Diane Dropps of Royalton; sister and brother, Delores Emerson of Foley and Bill Dropps, Jr. of Savage, MT;20 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty January of 2018; son, DuWayne “Al” Dropps, Jr. April 2018; sister, Donna Patterson; and son-in-laws, Greg Boser and Melvin “Sonny” Knowles.

He was very proud of his family and will be deeply missed.