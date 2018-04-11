Duane E. Walz, 74, Sauk Rapids

November 7, 1943 - April 8, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Duane E. Walz, age 74, who passed away Sunday at his home. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Duane was born Nov. 7, 1943 in Belgrade to Frank & Genevieve “Jessie” (Hopfer) Walz. He married Delphine “Dellie” Lieser on April 30, 1967 in Lake Henry. He served his country in the United States Army. They moved to the farm near Mayhew Lake in 1978. Duane was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church, Gilman Knights of Columbus Council #9261, and Waite Park American Legion Post #428. He enjoyed farming, deer hunting, fishing, bowling with family every Wednesday, and attending his granddaughters’ activities. Duane had a strong faith and was involved in his church, serving as an usher and on the cemetery board. He was a funny, charismatic, honest and humble family man with a beautiful, steadfast spirit.

Survivors include his wife, Delphine “Dellie” of Foley; sons, Dean (Kim) of St. Cloud, Doug (Leah) of Rice and David (Dena) of Sauk Rapids; granddaughters, Tricia, Nicole, Katlyn, Bailyn, Raeley, Allyson and Landrie Walz, Briana (Steven) Alba, Shelby, Courtney, Ashley, and Chelsey Lemmerman; and one great granddaughter on the way. Duane was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bob.