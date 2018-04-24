ELK RIVER -- A drug dealer has been convicted of Third Degree Murder in Sherburne County. Judge Walter Kaminsky convicted 32-year-old Beverly Burrell of the Twin Cities area for selling fentanyl to Dustin Peltier of St. Cloud who overdosed and died.

The incident happened on April 2nd, 2016 in his southeast St. Cloud home.

The two-day trial was held in February after Burrell waived her right to a jury trial and chose to have a court trial in front of a judge. Judge Kaminsky issued his ruling Monday.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in June.