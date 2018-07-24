Drowning Victim Recovered from Vermillion River

HASTINGS (AP) -- Authorities have identified a St. Paul man who drowned while trying to swim across the Vermillion River.

The Hennepin County medical examiner's office identifies the victim as 30-year-old Maung Ngae.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, a witness said Ngae was trying to swim across the river, but the fast-moving current swept him downstream. The victim began to struggle and eventually went underwater.

The sheriff's office says sonar was used to locate the victim early Tuesday. The sheriff's office says it has been searching for the victim in the southern part of the county since Monday.

The Vermillion River is the largest stream in Dakota County, beginning at Elko and ending at the Mississippi River near Hastings.