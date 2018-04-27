Driver Killed in Fiery Crash in West Central Minnesota

DALTON -- One person was killed in a fiery crash in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:40 a.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 94 in Otter Tail County near the town of Dalton.

Sergeant Jesse Grabow says a pickup was rear-ended by a semi, both vehicles left the road and entered the Hansel Lake Rest Area. The pickup started on fire and was destroyed.

The driver of the pickup died, that person's name has not been released yet.

The semi driver, 33-year-old Dean Hedburg of Rockville, was brought to Lake Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.