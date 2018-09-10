Dream Getaway Winner Shares Alaska Trip Photo Album

DREAM GETAWAY WINNER SHARES EXPERIENCE

Dream Getaway #36 kicks off today! To celebrate, we reached out to one of our winners, who sent us this amazing photo album of her trip to Alaska. Donna and Allen Johannes from Holdingford were the lucky winners of a Dream Getaway right before a Memorial Day weekend. The Tuesday after winning, Donna went in to Bursch Travel to book a 7 day cruise to Alaska.

DONNA & ALLEN SEND OUT A SPECIAL THANK YOU TO SPONSORS

Photo by Kelly Cordes

Donna recalled getting a phone call early one Friday morning, and thought one of her kids was needing a babysitter. She says she was totally shocked and couldn't believe that they actually won Dream Getaway. Donna wrote us a special note as well, saying:

"We can't thank you enough for giving us this wonderful opportunity to vacation to Alaska, on a 7 day cruise, visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, and College Fjord. Also a three day land tour to see the interior of Alaska. So many great memories were made, thanks to all of you." Sincerely, Donna & Allen Johannes

Photo by Kelly Cordes

THE QUESTION EVERYONE ASKS

I asked Donna if there were any difficulties booking her free vacation. After all, isn't that what we all fear the most? Donna said it was simple. She went in on a Tuesday, booked the trip and a month later she and her husband Allen were enjoying their Alaskan Cruise. As you can see from the pictures, Donna documented every place they enjoyed on this cruise; and we are so thankful that they decided to share their vacation with us.