Dozier’s Grand Slam in 10th Gives Twins 11-7 Win Over Rays

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brian Dozier wrapped up a wild back-and-forth finish with the game-winning grand slam for Minnesota.

After 3½ months of setbacks and slumps, the Twins finally have some momentum heading into the All-Star break.

Dozier drove in five runs for the Twins, including the slam in the 10th inning on Sunday that delivered an 11-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

"We're playing good baseball. We all need a break," Dozier said. "But I think hopefully we can pick up where we left off."

Jake Cave doubled to start the 10th against Matt Andriese (2-4), the ninth pitcher for the Rays, and moved up on a sacrifice bunt. Manager Kevin Cash ordered intentional walks on Joe Mauer and Eddie Rosario to load the bases and brought left fielder Joey Wendle in for a five-man infield.

Dozier squashed the strategy with his 16th home run of the season and the fourth walk-off win for the Twins.

"Pick your poison," Cash said. "It didn't work, obviously."

Alan Busenitz (3-0) got the last four outs for the Twins, who finished 9-2 on their season-long homestand to follow a 1-8 road trip. The Rays totaled 54 hits over the four-game series but won only once.

Wendle's two-out single in the ninth off Trevor Hildenberger tied the game. Jesus Sucre, who went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, hit a two-run double off Hildenberger in the eighth for a 6-5 lead.