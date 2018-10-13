Dozens of Cases Could be Dismissed After Police Misconduct

EDEN PRAIRIE (AP) — Authorities say an Eden Prairie police detective falsified a search warrant in a drug case, a revelation that could lead to the dismissal of dozens of cases he was involved in.

Prosecutors said Friday that Detective Travis Serafin searched a defendant's house in a heroin case in September 2017 and found heroin, fentanyl and other drugs. Serafin also found more drugs in the car, but didn't have a warrant to search the car, so he created a warrant afterward.

Now, prosecutors are examining other cases he was involved in. Thirty-two will likely be dismissed, and at least two men will be released from prison.

Eden Prairie Police Chief Greg Weber says an administrative investigation is underway.

The union representing Serafin cautioned against rushing to judgment, saying it's important to recognize Serafin's right to due process.