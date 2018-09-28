Downtown St. Cloud Gears up for First Ever Harvest Party Hop

ST. CLOUD --You're promised to have a hopping good time in downtown St. Cloud this Saturday.

The first-ever Harvest Party Hop will be taking place on West St. Germain Street from 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Jolene Foss is the Executive Director of the St. Cloud Downtown Council. She says the event is going to be fun for everyone.

"From 3-7 the Honey Badgers are playing right outside the Copper Pony, which is across from the Pickled Loon. Then a number of other businesses will be celebrating the autumn harvest season by having specials, discounts, free apple cider, free hot chocolate, free cookies and menu items that are appropriate for the season."

Foss says several downtown bars and restaurants will be offering drink specials during the Harvest Party Hop.

An apple pie dessert bake-off contest is also slated for 10:00 a.m. at the Copper Pony.

"If you want to enter, you can bring your apple dessert to the Copper Pony at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning and then at 11:00 a.m. the judges will try the desserts and there will be prizes given away."

The apple pie judges will be St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis , Julie Lunning from the St. Cloud Convention and Visitor's Bureau and Foss.

Copper Pony owners, Brandon Johnson and Josh Hoffman worked closely with the downtown council to help create the Harvest Party Hop. The Copper Pony opened in downtown St. Cloud last year.