Donna Jean Thommes, 47, Little Falls

October 10, 1971 - October 9, 2018

Donna Jean Thommes, 47 year old resident of Little Falls died October 9 in Anoka, Minnesota. A funeral service for Donna will be held on Saturday, November 10 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Rev. Jason Sweeden officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 10 from 10-11 A.M. at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Donna Jean Thommes (Witucki) was born October 10, 1971 in Little Falls to Delores Witucki (LaBar) and James “Big Jim” Witucki. She lived in Little Falls with her family until she moved to North Pole, Alaska at 18 years old. In 2017 she moved back to be closer to her family once again. Donna will be remembered for her generous and loving spirit. She had a gentle soul that was noted especially in the interactions she had with her grandchildren and children. Donna will be forever missed by anyone who had the honor to know her.

Donna will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Delores Witucki of Little Falls; children, Samantha Becker, Justin Becker both of Waite Park, Rachel Thommes (Michael Peck) of Rice, Bradley (Sarah) Thommes of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Neveah Becker and Kendra Osterby; siblings, Jim (Linda) Witucki of Little Falls, Daniel Witucki of Randall, William (Sherri Daniels) Witucki of Florida, Penny Witucki of Eagle Bend, Judy (Dan) Myrum of Cushing, Lora (Michael) Lake of Arizona and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, James “Big Jim” Witucki; sister, Sally Witucki; grandparents and aunts and uncles.