Dodge County Sheriff Seeking Person of Interest in Murder Case

BLOOMING PRAIRIE -- Dodge County authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Blooming Prairie woman, accused of felony theft, and a person of interest in her husband's murder.

Fifty-six-year-old Lois Riess is believed to have stolen $10,000 out her husband's, David Riess' business account, to his personal account after his death. She's also accused of forging his signature on checks made out to herself, totaling $11,000.

David Riess' death was ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshots. Lois Riess is 5'5", 165 pounds, and was last seen with light blonde hair. She is likely driving a white 2005 Escalade, Minnesota plate 864-LAE.