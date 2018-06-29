Do You Know Someone Who Needs This Device?
DO YOU WONDER IF YOU HAVE OFFENSIVE BODY ODOR?
I live in a house full of boys. Talk about teenage boys. They can live with that teenage smell for a solid weekend if you don't drag them into the shower. I'm always curious...Do they not KNOW that they have body odor? Of course...once I say..."Hey....You smell. Get in the shower!" the world is rosy again.
But I guess some people really, truly, honestly don't know that they smell? Don't we all smell? Don't showers fix that?
INTRODUCING TENITA'S ES-100
Well, a Japanese company is trying to save us all from the co worker that never seems to wear deodorant. The company is called Tenita. Tenita has come up with a device called the ES-100. This little hand held device can measure the intensity of your body odor on a scale of 0 to 10...Yes....10 is bad.
The smell checker can even help you detect if you've put on too much cologne. Just a hint: If you smell so bad that you're slathering yourself in cologne, it's a dead giveaway that you haven't showered. FYI.
WHERE CAN YOU GET ONE?
The device goes on sale on July 1st, and the company is leaving it up to retailers what they want to sell it for. If you want one, for yourself or someone else, you can get one by clicking on the link below.