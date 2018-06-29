Do You Know Someone Who Needs This Device?

DO YOU WONDER IF YOU HAVE OFFENSIVE BODY ODOR?

I live in a house full of boys. Talk about teenage boys. They can live with that teenage smell for a solid weekend if you don't drag them into the shower. I'm always curious...Do they not KNOW that they have body odor? Of course...once I say..."Hey....You smell. Get in the shower!" the world is rosy again.

But I guess some people really, truly, honestly don't know that they smell? Don't we all smell? Don't showers fix that?

INTRODUCING TENITA'S ES-100

Well, a Japanese company is trying to save us all from the co worker that never seems to wear deodorant. The company is called Tenita. Tenita has come up with a device called the ES-100. This little hand held device can measure the intensity of your body odor on a scale of 0 to 10...Yes....10 is bad.

The smell checker can even help you detect if you've put on too much cologne. Just a hint: If you smell so bad that you're slathering yourself in cologne, it's a dead giveaway that you haven't showered. FYI.

WHERE CAN YOU GET ONE?