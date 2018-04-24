Do You Get Revenge On Your Co Workers?

The numbers shocked me. A recent survey from USA TODAY, shows that 44% of people say they've gotten revenge on a coworker. I'm not sure what a co worker has to do to you that you would go to these lengths to get them back, but whatever it is, it leads to these actions:

You make sure that the person gets WORSE tasks to do or fewer tasks to do.

You spread bad rumors about them.

You hide their things.

You sabotage their work.

You tamper with their computer.

You eat their lunch.

You get them FIRED. Really?!?!?!