DNR Wants You to Take a Kid Ice Fishing This Weekend

UNDATED -- Even though we're expecting a cold weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hoping you help introduce a kid to ice fishing.

Saturday through Monday is Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend. The event allows you to take a child under 16 ice fishing without needing a license for yourself.

The DNR has been running the program in both winter and summer to try to grow the sport and introduce more young people to angling.

The Take a Kid Fishing weekend also includes dark house spearing.

