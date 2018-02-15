DNR: Northeast Minnesota Moose Population Still Stable But Low

ST. PAUL (AP) -- The Department of Natural Resources says the moose population in northeastern Minnesota remains stable but relatively low for the seventh year in a row.

The department released results of the 2018 moose survey Thursday.

DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr says while the moose population appears stable, low numbers of moose ``are still a major concern'' for the department.

The 2018 aerial moose survey estimated 3,030 moose in northeastern Minnesota. That's statistically unchanged in the vast area from last year's estimate of 3,710.

DNR moose project leader Glenn DelGiudice says the recent stability of moose numbers ``provides a reason for some optimism.'' But DelGiudice says this year's results would have been more acceptable if they had reflected a turnaround in the population trend.

Northeastern Minnesota's moose population peaked around 8,840 in 2006.