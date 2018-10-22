District 742’s Phones are Down, Email for Communications
ST. CLOUD -- District 742's phone lines are currently down. The St. Cloud School District says they can't receive incoming calls and can't make outgoing calls as of 3:00 p.m. Monday.
The district's phone service provider is working to get the service back up and running as soon as possible.
In the meantime, if you need to contact the district you can do so via email.
Here's a list of email contacts:
Apollo@isd742.org
Clearview@isd742.org
Discovery@isd742.org
Kennedy@isd742.org
Lincoln@isd742.org
Madison@isd742.org
ALC@isd742.org (McKinley)
North@isd742.org
Oakhill@isd742.org
Riverwoods@isd742.org
Roosevelt@isd742.org
South@isd742.org
Talahi@isd742.org
Tech@isd742.org
Westwood@isd742.org
District Administration Office: info@isd742.org
Community Education: CommunityEd@isd742
Adult Basic Education: abe@isd742.org
Early Education: julie.midas@isd742.org or jan.thueringer@isd742.org