District 742’s Phones are Down, Email for Communications

ST. CLOUD -- District 742's phone lines are currently down. The St. Cloud School District says they can't receive incoming calls and can't make outgoing calls as of 3:00 p.m. Monday.

The district's phone service provider is working to get the service back up and running as soon as possible.

In the meantime, if you need to contact the district you can do so via email.

Here's a list of email contacts:

Apollo@isd742.org

Clearview@isd742.org

Discovery@isd742.org

Kennedy@isd742.org

Lincoln@isd742.org

Madison@isd742.org

ALC@isd742.org (McKinley)

North@isd742.org

Oakhill@isd742.org

Riverwoods@isd742.org

Roosevelt@isd742.org

South@isd742.org

Talahi@isd742.org

Tech@isd742.org

Westwood@isd742.org

District Administration Office: info@isd742.org

Community Education: CommunityEd@isd742

Adult Basic Education: abe@isd742.org

Early Education: julie.midas@isd742.org or jan.thueringer@isd742.org