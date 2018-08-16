District 742 Renews Jett as Superintendent Through 2022

ST. CLOUD -- Willie Jett will be the District 742 Superintendent through at least June 30 of 2022.

The school board approved a new contract at their meeting Wednesday night. Jett is entering the final year of his current contract, which will pay him over $202,000. His contract will go up by 3 percent in year one of the new contract, which will bump him to $208,060, that starts on July 1, 2019.

The board approved his new contract unanimously.