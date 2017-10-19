District 742 Receives W.K. Kellogg Foundation Grant

ST. CLOUD -- The W.K. Kellogg Foundation has given the St. Cloud Area School District almost $1-million to fund a project at Discovery and Talahi Schools.

The $888,205 grant will go to fund the district's co-teaching and culturally responsive instruction at both schools. The funding will also help the district build the program further, with the goal of expanding it throughout District 742.

Director of Title Programs Patricia King says they're happy to get the grant. Saying it allows them to build further on the work they've already begun.

"This is such exciting news. With the support of the Kellogg Foundation, we'll be able to reach for our most visionary goals and build upon the work that has already begun at Discovery and Talahi."

The project was designed for Talahi and Discovery, to expand co-teaching, and create community-based family engagement centers, and train staff in trauma-informed education.

Superintendent Willie Jett says the grant is very important.

"We are grateful that the Kellogg Foundation is providing our district this unique opportunity to increase family engagement and community partnerships, in order to support student achievement and success at Discovery and Talahi Schools."

The Board of Education will vote on acceptance of the grant at their next board meeting.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation was founded in 1930 as an independent, private

foundation by breakfast cereal pioneer, Will Keith Kellogg . It's based out of Battle Creek, Michigan.