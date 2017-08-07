District 742 Holding Job Fair Tuesday
ST. CLOUD -- Are you looking for a career with children or in education? District 742 is holding a job fair Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The fair will be at North Junior High School, they say you should enter through door number 3.
The district is looking to fill both licensed and non-licensed positions for the 2017-2018 school year.
Some of the positions are 30 or more hours a week and eligible for year-round benefits. On-site interviews will be available.