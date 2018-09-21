SARTELL -- A longtime Sartell business is celebrating their 90th Anniversary this weekend.

DeZURIK, Inc. is holding an open house Saturday to thank the community for their support over the last nine decades.

The company was founded in 1928 by Matt DeZurik who first developed the Eccentric Plug Valve to solve an operational issue at the former Sartell Paper Mill.

Nancy Gregson is the Vice President of Marketing and says while they have local roots, their company has a global reach.

When we think of our industrial applications like mining, we ship out parts in Chile, we do a lot in Canada. When you think about cities --Miami, Los Angeles, New York -- are using all of our products.

The open house runs from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and includes tours of the facility, snacks and refreshments, coloring activity for kids and overview of the company.

Gregson says they credit their hard-working employees for their continued success over the last 90 years.

The thing that excites me about this company is we are celebrating someone who has been her 20, 30, 40 years. I just love that because without the employees we wouldn't be where we are.

DeZURIK has over 300 employees at their Sartell location and about 500 employees worldwide.