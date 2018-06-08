Detour Around Sartell’s Heritage Drive/4th Ave South Monday

SARTELL -- Sartell traffic will have another detour to navigate next week in addition to the one at Pinecone Road North.

Work to put the finishing touches on the 4th Avenue South extension will prompt the closure of that street and also the Heritage Drive roundabout.

The closure will go into effect Monday and depending on the weather, is scheduled to open by June 16th. A detour will direct traffic through the residential area for the week.