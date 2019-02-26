Deputy Fatally Shoots Person in Douglas County

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) _ The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a deputy has shot and killed a person after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Miltona.

Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen says two deputies responded to the call about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday and at one point a deputy discharged his weapon. Wolbersen did not say what caused the deputy to use deadly force.

The deputies were not injured and were placed on standard administrative leave. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office requested the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension conduct the investigation into the shooting.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's office will release the identity of the deceased and preliminary autopsy results. No other information was released.