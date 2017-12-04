Death of 71-Year-Old Hibbing Area Woman Ruled Homicide

HIBBING, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities say the death last week of a 71-year-old Hibbing woman has been ruled a homicide.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Courtney Lee Fenske was found dead in her home just southeast of Hibbing last Wednesday. Sheriff's deputies found Fenske's body while doing a welfare check.

Investigators believe she died sometime between Sunday, Nov. 26, and Monday, Nov. 27.