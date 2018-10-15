David A. Green, Sr., 64, Foley

December 17, 1953 – October 15, 2018

David Allen Green, Sr., age 64, Foley, MN died Monday, October 15, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Calvary Community Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

David was born December 17, 1953 in Roswell, NM to Darrel E. and Darlene A. (Theisen) Green Sr. He married Wendy R. Otis on March 18, 1980 in St. Clair, MN. David retired in 2015 from the automotive industry to become a full-time stay-at-home grandpa.

First and foremost, David was a family man and follower of Jesus. Family came before anything. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hours/days in the quiet of nature, whether it be in the woods hunting the big bucks or on the waves of Mille Lacs Lake and surrounding Minnesota lakes. David enjoyed music and was a wonderful guitar player, fast fingered piano player and had a beautiful singing voice. Family and friends would often request his guitar and singing around the campfire. David was a lay leader for many years at church. He was a handyman extraordinaire with projects aplenty.

Survivors include his wife, Wendy Green of Foley, MN; children, Jennifer (Jeremy) Tanner of Zimmerman, MN; Christine (Michael) Bosko of LaSalle, Manitoba, Canada; David (Katherine) Green Jr. of Big Lake, MN; and Kandace Green of St. Cloud, MN; sister and brothers, Diane (Harvey) Hohenstein of St. Peter, MN; Duane (Cathy) Green of Rogers, MN; Darrel (Robin) Green Jr. of Ham Lake, MN; and 11 grandchildren, Katrina, Matthew, Josephine, Timothy, Brooke, James, Ashley, Jacob, Kasey, Jasper and Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.