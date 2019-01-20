Darwin Man, Illinois Man Both Killed In Snowmobile Crash

WAKEFIELD, MICHIGAN -- A Darwin, Minnesota man and an Illinois man were killed in a head-on snowmobile crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Friday evening.

The crash happened on Lake Gogebic near the Lake Gogebic State Park.

Authorities say a 23-year-old man from Riverton, Illinois was involved in a head-on collision with a snowmobile driven by a 53-year-old Darwin, Minnesota, man.

Names have not been released, pending notification of relatives.

CPR was initiated on both individuals before first responders arrived. Once medical personnel arrived both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say speed and alcohol are both believed to have played a role in the crash.

The crash was reported just after 7pm and remains under investigation.

