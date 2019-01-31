Curtis E. Densmore, 92, Cold Spring

November 24, 1926 - January 29, 2019

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 4, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church for Curtis E. Densmore, age 92, who died Tuesday at Assumption Home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of relatives and friends will one hour prior to the service at the church.

Curtis was born on November 24, 1926 in Minneapolis, MN to John Curtis and Viola (Ruona) Densmore. He married Beverly Northcutt on August 6, 1955 in Los Angeles, CA. He worked as a Yacht Company VP. Curtis enjoyed boat building, sailing and creating oil paintings.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly; children, Susan Densmore, Steven (Brenda) Densmore and their daughter, Ashley; siblings, MaryAnn and Robert.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Virgil, Cora, Dale, Rowena, Margie and June.

Memorials preferred to Dei Spring Academy.