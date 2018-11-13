Crossroads Center Prepares for Santa, Holiday Hours

ST. CLOUD -- With the weather getting chilly and turkey day nearing Crossroads Center is preparing for a busy holiday season.

The mall's Thanksgiving hours and Black Friday hours have already been set. It will be open 6:00 p.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving and will reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday. Individual stores may have different hours but the mall itself will be open during those times.

Meanwhile, you better watch out, you better not cry, better not pout, I'm telling you why Santa Claus is coming to Crossroads Center! Kris Kringle will be stopping by Friday and staying through Christmas Eve. You can see Santa's hours below.

Santa's Hours:

November 16 - December 14

Monday - Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Note: Santa's break time is 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m Note: Santa's break time is 2:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.



December 15 - December 23

Monday - Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Note: Santa's break time is 12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m Note: Santa's break time is 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.



Saint Nick will also be hosting some theme nights including Holiday PJ Night, Ugly Sweater Night, Pet Night and Grandparents Night. All theme nights will run from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. You can see those dates below.

Holiday PJ Night:

November 30

December 6

Ugly Sweater Night:

November 16

December 13

Grandparents Night:

November 29

Pet Night:

November 19

November 26

December 3

December 10

December 17

If you want to make an appointment to see Santa, you can reserve a spot and pick out a photo package by following the link below.

For everyone who might not be good at wrapping presents or maybe you just don't have the time to wrap, the gift wrapping station will be returning for the holiday season. It will be located outside of the mall entrance to Target.

All proceeds from the gift wrapping station will benefit the Tri-County Humane Society. Volunteers from the Tri-County Humane Society will be wrapping presents during regular mall hours starting December 8 through Christmas Eve.

Crossroads Center will have extended hours as we get closer to Christmas. The mall will be open:

Saturday, December 15, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 16, 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Monday, December 17 through Saturday, December 22, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 23, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

Wednesday, December 26, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

New Year's Eve - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

New Year's Day - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Crossroads Center will also have several pop-up stores throughout the holiday season varying from personalized Christmas ornaments to holiday food options, calendars and more.