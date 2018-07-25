Crocodile Sculpture Stolen from Downtown St. Cloud [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A 10-foot long stainless steel crocodile sculpture has been stolen in St. Cloud.

The croc was a part of the St. Cloud Sculpture Walk in downtown. It was last seen on the corner of 8th Avenue South and 1st Street on July 16.

The sculpture had been on the same corner since August of last year. Artist Dale Lewis of Hastings planned to bring the croc home last Saturday but found it had been stolen.

The theft was reported to St. Cloud Police. Officers are investigating the incident.

The crocodile is described as 10 feet long, 2 feet tall and 50 inches wide. It weighs about 160 pounds, has several teeth and is valued at $6,500. Lewis says he's offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the conviction of the theft.

You can reach Lewis at 612-418-8652 or artistdalelewis@gmail.com. If you have any information on the incident you're also asked to contact St. Cloud Police.