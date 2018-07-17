Crews Extinguish Car Fire in Mall of America Parking Ramp

Getty Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) _ Firefighters have quickly contained a car fire in a parking ramp at the Mall of America in Bloomington.

Assistant Bloomington Fire Chief Jay Forster says two cars caught fire and a third was damaged on the fourth level of the mall's west parking ramp Tuesday afternoon.

Forster says crews were on the scene within minutes after the fire broke out around 3 p.m.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Categories: AP Stories, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top