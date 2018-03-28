UPDATE: Two Airlifted After Crash Involving Semi Near Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE -- Five were hurt and two airlifted to the hospital after a semi versus van crash a few miles east of Paynesville on Highway 23.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. A van driven by a 16-year-old boy was heading east on Highway 23 when he crossed the center line and hit a semi head-on. The 16-year-old and 11-year-old Nathanial Shumaker of New London were both airlifted to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

The other passengers in the van, 15-year-old Benjamin Shumaker. And 50-year-old Heather Shumaker, both of New London, were taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 61-year-old Roger Bruemmer of Richmond was hurt, but not taken to the hospital.