Court: Man Put Clothes, ID on Stand-in Corpse in $2M Scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)-- Details have emerged about how a Minnesota man allegedly faked his own death seven years ago in Eastern Europe to collect a $2 million life insurance policy.

According to a federal judge's detention ruling, Igor Vorotinov arranged for a stand-in corpse to be dressed in his clothes and planted his identification on the body before placing it along a road in Moldova.

In rejecting his request to be freed, the judge said Vorotinov showed "substantial resourcefulness and cunning."

The 54-year-old Vorotinov was indicted in 2015 on one count of mail fraud. He was arrested this month and returned to the U.S.

Reports say the identity of the corpse is unclear.

Vorotinov has pleaded not guilty. He was returned to jail and awaits trial.