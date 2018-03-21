Court Dismisses Appeal on Behalf of Deceased Serial Killer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The Minnesota Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal on

behalf of a convicted Minneapolis serial killer who died in prison.

Attorneys for the Minnesota Innocence Project have been trying to exonerate Billy Glaze, who was convicted of killing three women in the 1980s. Glaze died in

2015, and a judge later ruled Glaze's appeal died with him.

The state Supreme Court heard arguments in December about whether attorneys for the Minnesota Innocence Project could continue a petition for reviewing the case. But the court dismissed that appeal Wednesday, saying the attorneys lacked the authority to act on Glaze's behalf.