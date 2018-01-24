County Attorney: Iron Range Police Shooting Justified

GILBERT (AP) -- A prosecutor says a St. Louis County sheriff's deputy and a Gilbert police officer were justified in fatally shooting a Twin Cities area man in an exchange of gunfire on the Iron Range.

St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin said Wednesday Deputy Derrick Deutsch and Officer Joseph Bradach used reasonable force in response to gunfire from 40-year-old Jeffrey Golnick of Chaska on Dec. 22 in Gilbert.

Authorities say the officers were attempting to arrest a different person on a warrant when Golnick fired his gun, striking Deutsch. The deputy was treated at a hospital and released. Golnick was pronounced dead at the scene.