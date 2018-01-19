COP House to Host Public Safety Career Event

ST. CLOUD -- Are you thinking about a career in the field of public safety? If so, you're invited to a new program hosted by the St. Cloud Police Department.

The new Public Safety Explorer Post program is for teens ages 14-18 interested in learning more about public safety service fields such as police, fire and EMS.

The program will be from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the Community Outpost (COP House) at 600 13th Street South in St. Cloud.

Officers say they will be wrapping up a little early due to the Vikings game, scheduled at 5:40 p.m.