Congress’s Tax Debate Will Cloud Minnesota’s Fiscal Fortune

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota officials will soon get an update of the state's financial standing, but Congress's ongoing push to slash taxes means that estimate will provide few answers.

The U.S. Senate passed $1.5 trillion in tax breaks over the weekend but few specifics are set in stone. House and Senate negotiators still need to work out the differences between their bills.

That uncertainty looms large over Minnesota's scheduled economic forecast due Tuesday. Gov. Mark Dayton said Monday the numbers behind any budget surplus or deficit would be ``speculative at best.''

Dayton says he's waiting until after he and lawmakers get an update in March to lay out his spending priorities for 2018.