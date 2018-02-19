Community Supported Ag: Know Where Your Food is Grown

AVON -- National Community Supported Agriculture day is coming up on Friday, and it's a great time to find out where you can buy food that's grown and raised right here in Central Minnesota.

When you buy a CSA share, you're supporting local farms by ordering and paying for the food right there, even while snow is still on the ground. That way, the farm knows how much to plant, and ensures they have the means to do so.

You then get a box every week from mid-June to mid-October with your produce.

Lisa Baker is the Owner of Bakers' Acres, the only certified organic CSA farm in Stearns County. She says one of the biggest reasons her customers have bought shares in her farm, is healthy eating.

"One of the top reasons they buy a CSA share is usually nutrition. Followed by food safety and knowing where their food comes from, and helping their kids eat healthy, getting them excited about it."

Another big part of CSA's are getting back to cooking your dinners from scratch. Baker says each of their customers gets helpful advice in each box they send out.

"Our customers get a newsletter that says here are a few recipes you can use."